A teenager who lives with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) is taking part in a fundraising challenge to raise awareness.

Neve could suffer up to 50 seizures per day during the the pandemic and lost her ability to walk.

The 15-year-old's condition is slowly improving and last month she started to walk again with the help of a walking stick and crutches. Now, she is preparing to walk 5k to raise money for the charity FND Action.