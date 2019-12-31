Amelia, from Staffordshire, lost one of her legs to cancer and recently was fitted with a prosthetic blade which will help her get back to her first love of dancing.

She is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing and BBC Breakfast surprised the 11-year-old from Tamworth with tickets to see her favourite pro dancer on tour - Anton du Beke.

However, Amelia had no idea she would be invited on stage and able to dance with the man himself.

She said she was "crying the whole time" and that it was "amazing to meet on of my idols".