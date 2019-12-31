A running blade prosthetic, fitted onto an 11-year-old girl, has made everything amazing, she said.

Amelia, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said her new blade has "changed everything".

Her left leg was amputated in 2017 after she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Part of her limb was reattached backwards in a procedure known as rotationplasty so her ankle joint could work as a knee.

While she will still be using her prosthetic leg, the running blade will be used when Amelia is playing sport as it has extra "bend and spring". The BBC joined Amelia's first PE lesson to see it in action.