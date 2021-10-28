The National Trust is launching a month long campaign to encourage visitors to bring their dogs and want more people to know that their sites are dog friendly.

Freckles, from North Staffordshire, is the trust's canine volunteer.

She and her owner Ros Chimes are a friendly face to encourage other dog walkers to act responsibly and enjoy the surroundings of Ilam Park in the Peak District safely.

For example, they make sure the dogs are on leads and owners clean up after their pets.