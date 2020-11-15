Stoma patients pose for ileostomy photo shoot

A woman has organised photoshoots for people living with stomas, in a bid to highlight the challenges of living with them.

Jody Baker, who had hers fitted following elective surgery, said after joining a support group on Facebook she saw "regular posts from men and women suffering, feeling ashamed, or embarrassed".

She began organising the photoshoot for people living with stomas to show the physical and mental challenges following the surgery, which is often life-changing.

One of the women taking part, Jeanette Simpson, from Staffordshire, had her procedure on Christmas Eve last year.

She elected to have it as a precautionary measure against bowel cancer which runs in her family.

