A man has built a giant pirate ship in his garden to celebrate Halloween.

It dominates the front of the home of Andrew Carvel in Wilnecote, near Tamworth, and was built from scrap wood, fence panels and pallets.

The ship measures 30ft (9m) long and 9ft (2m) wide.

He is fundraising for the Tamworth Pantry charity, which delivers food parcels across the Staffordshire town.

Video journalist: John Bray