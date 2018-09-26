Alton Towers mansion windows restored
Stained-glass windows on a mansion at Alton Towers have been restored thanks to a three-year project.
They are set in the Grand Banqueting Hall, on part of the estate once home to the Earl of Shrewsbury.
The windows were designed by Augustus Pugin, who is best known for his architectural work on the Palace of Westminster.
Restoration expert David Williams described them as some of the finest of their kind in Europe.
