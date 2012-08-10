Dramatic footage has been released by police of a car careering into an M6 Toll booth and injuring the operator inside it.

The video shows the moment the driver loses control of his car which crashes into a stationary vehicle before hitting the booth.

Tests showed he had several drugs in his system at the time of the crash, said Staffordshire Police.

The driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has received a suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving for three years.

The toll booth operator is continuing to receive treatment for injuries after the incident in August 2020, the force added.