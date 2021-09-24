Three members of a gang linked to the largest human trafficking ring ever exposed in the UK have been jailed.

Vulnerable people were tricked into coming to England and then put to work in the West Midlands while housed in poor or unsanitary accommodation.

The three were sentenced over charges including conspiracy to traffic people to the UK and forcing people to perform compulsory labour.

Janusz*, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, was one of the victims of the case. He described sleeping on a dirty mattress with six or seven men in the room and said the conditions were 'tragic'.

He was promised huge amounts of money but was forced to surrender his wages to gang members.

Janusz has now built a new and settled life but says he will never forget the experience.