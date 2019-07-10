Horse rider with deafblindness back in the saddle
Richard Brumby's lifeline is horse riding, but since the pandemic began he has been unable to take part in lessons.
Mr Brumby became fully blind when he was 18; he is also deaf and has autism.
His first lesson back was a success, coach Doug Smith said.
Mr Smith, a former Paralympics coach, uses a buzzer system devised by Imperial College London to communicate with his student as he rides at a Staffordshire stables.
