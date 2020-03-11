A 999 call has been released as a mum praised her young children for contacting the ambulance service after she collapsed.

Neve, seven, and her five-year-old brother Billy made the emergency call after finding their mother Becky unconscious at the family home in Eccleshall last month.

She was rushed to hospital and is now recovering at home and said she was amazed with her children.

Becky has a number of health conditions, including diabetes, so she said she had routinely spoken to Neve and Billy about what to do if she becomes unwell.