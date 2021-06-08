A dog has had a lucky escape after an accident which saw a one-metre-long stick penetrate her body.

Molly, a 17-month-old black Labrador, was chasing her ball down a wooded hill but ran into a branch which went into her chest.

It missed her major organs by a fraction.

Molly was referred to Scarsdale Vets - Pride Veterinary Centre in Derby where she had life-saving surgery and careful aftercare.

Two months after the accident Molly has made a full recovery and owner Amy Gaunt from Burton upon Trent said you would not know anything had happened.

Reporter: Phil Mackie

