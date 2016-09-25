Thousands of residents living near a landfill in Staffordshire have complained about the smell coming from the site.

Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Staffordshire, has been the focus of community anger over many years.

Questions have also been asked in Parliament, with one local MP comparing the smell to "rotten eggs".

Some of the local residents have been sharing what it is like to live alongside the landfill.

The Environment Agency has said it is about to add a fourth air quality monitoring station near the site and had recently shared data from other stations with Public Health England.

It added enforcement action required Red Industries, the owners of the site, to make improvements to its operating procedures.

The firm said an "accelerated programme of capping and other engineering works" was "on plan for completion, as agreed with the regulator, by 30 April 2021".