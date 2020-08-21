Rugeley Power Station's 600ft chimney demolished
A landmark Staffordshire chimney that was 600ft (183m) tall has been demolished.
Experts carried out the controlled explosion at Rugeley Power Station, which closed in 2016, as part of ongoing work to flatten the site.
The demolition was broadcast on YouTube to encourage people to stay away from the area during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The site is being cleared for new housing, businesses and a primary school.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Stoke & Staffordshire