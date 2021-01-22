The bar at Picture House pub in Stafford is under several feet of water.

The Wetherspoon venue previously flooded in October 2019.

It closed to undergo £700k of repairs before reopening in the summer. It closed again in December for lockdown.

“We don’t know the extent of the damage this time so we’re assessing the situation and will carry out further repairs and reopen when we can, in-line with lockdown regulations," a spokesman said.

“Unfortunately, there's an irony it’s flooded again after major refurbishment and I don’t know the topology of the area but there seems to be something there.”