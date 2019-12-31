Ten-year-old Amelia Eldred, from Tamworth, had her left leg amputated in 2017 after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

She went on to have a rare procedure to reattach the lower part of her leg backwards so she could have a prosthetic fitted.

A keen dancer even before being diagnosed with cancer, Amelia is featuring in a campaign from the Disabled Artists Networking Community and 53two this Christmas to raise awareness about the lack of diversity in TV and film.