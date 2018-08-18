A man from Staffordshire who was told he only had a 5% chance of walking again after a cycling accident has started a wheelchair challenge to raise awareness and money for spinal injury charities.

Adrian Leake, from Rugeley, was injured in a charity bike ride. He was hit by a car, resulting in him being airlifted to hospital to have emergency surgery on his spine.

He suffered a broken back, spent time in a wheelchair and went through months of rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

Four years after his accident, he's determined to help others and has set himself a challenge of completing 280 miles in a wheelchair using paths near his home in Rugeley.