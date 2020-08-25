The pupils already back at school amid a pandemic
Video

Coronavirus: Rocester pupils return to school amid a pandemic

Over the next few weeks, pupils will be returning to school for the new academic year.

For many, it will be the first time they have had formal lessons since lockdown began in March.

The new intake at The JCB Academy in Rocester, Staffordshire, is already back and some say that rather than feeling nervous, they are relieved.

