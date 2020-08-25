The pupils already back at school amid a pandemic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Rocester pupils return to school amid a pandemic
Over the next few weeks, pupils will be returning to school for the new academic year.
For many, it will be the first time they have had formal lessons since lockdown began in March.
The new intake at The JCB Academy in Rocester, Staffordshire, is already back and some say that rather than feeling nervous, they are relieved.
-
25 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-53907569/coronavirus-rocester-pupils-return-to-school-amid-a-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window