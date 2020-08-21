Boiler house at Rugeley Power Station demolished
Footage shows power station demolished in Rugeley

Onlookers gathered in Rugeley, Staffordshire, for the latest phase in the demolition of the town's former power station.

The boiler house was brought down on Thursday in a controlled explosion, with the chimney and cooling towers set to go at a later date.

The site is being cleared for new housing, businesses and a primary school.

