Boiler house at Rugeley Power Station demolished

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows power station demolished in Rugeley
Onlookers gathered in Rugeley, Staffordshire, for the latest phase in the demolition of the town's former power station.
The boiler house was brought down on Thursday in a controlled explosion, with the chimney and cooling towers set to go at a later date.
The site is being cleared for new housing, businesses and a primary school.
-
21 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-53863737/footage-shows-power-station-demolished-in-rugeleyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window