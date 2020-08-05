Police footage shows anxiety of murder suspect

Video

A body-worn police camera shows the hour leading up to Wesley Streete's arrest.

He is seen helping police with inquiries after his friend Keeley Bunker went missing following a night out together.

Streete suggests a route she may have taken, but the entire time he knows she is dead in a park.

During his rape and murder trial, he said he accidentally killed Ms Bunker while gripping her neck during consensual sex.

However, the jury found him guilty of murder and rape, and the 20-year-old is due to be sentenced on Friday.