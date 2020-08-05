The nightclub meeting hours before park death

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Keeley Bunker death: Meeting at Birmingham nightclub
In September 2019, Keeley Bunker was celebrating her birthday in Birmingham.
The 20-year-old from Tamworth, Staffordshire, attended a nightclub where she met up with her friend Wesley Streete.
CCTV and mobile phone footage shows them enjoying their night out.
The pair arrived back in Tamworth together, but Ms Bunker would never make it home.
Her body was discovered face down in water in a park.
Streete has been found guilty of her murder and rape and is due to be sentenced on Friday.
-
05 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-53667041/keeley-bunker-death-meeting-at-birmingham-nightclubRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window