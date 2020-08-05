The nightclub meeting hours before park death

Video

In September 2019, Keeley Bunker was celebrating her birthday in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old from Tamworth, Staffordshire, attended a nightclub where she met up with her friend Wesley Streete.

CCTV and mobile phone footage shows them enjoying their night out.

The pair arrived back in Tamworth together, but Ms Bunker would never make it home.

Her body was discovered face down in water in a park.

Streete has been found guilty of her murder and rape and is due to be sentenced on Friday.