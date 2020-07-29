Video

Footage posted online shows the busy beer garden at a pub at the centre of an outbreak of Covid-19 in Stone, Staffordshire.

Ten cases have been confirmed linked to the Crown and Anchor pub, and health officials are urging all customers between 16-18 July to get tested.

One person who tested positive after being at the pub also held a private gathering, causing a further spread, Staffordshire County Council said.

The BBC has approached the Crown and Anchor for comment.