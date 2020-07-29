Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Packed beer garden at Stone outbreak pub
Footage posted online shows the busy beer garden at a pub at the centre of an outbreak of Covid-19 in Stone, Staffordshire.
Ten cases have been confirmed linked to the Crown and Anchor pub, and health officials are urging all customers between 16-18 July to get tested.
One person who tested positive after being at the pub also held a private gathering, causing a further spread, Staffordshire County Council said.
The BBC has approached the Crown and Anchor for comment.
29 Jul 2020
