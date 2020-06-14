'There's people sniffing gas and dealing drugs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Illegal raves: Daisy Nook park clean-up begins
A mass clean-up operation has begun after 4,000 people descended on a country park for an illegal rave.
Volunteers said Daisy Nook Park, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, was a "sea of gas canisters" and other rubbish after the event.
A 20-year-old man died of a suspected overdose on Saturday night.
-
14 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-53043069/illegal-raves-daisy-nook-park-clean-up-beginsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window