'There's people sniffing gas and dealing drugs'
Video

Illegal raves: Daisy Nook park clean-up begins

A mass clean-up operation has begun after 4,000 people descended on a country park for an illegal rave.

Volunteers said Daisy Nook Park, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, was a "sea of gas canisters" and other rubbish after the event.

A 20-year-old man died of a suspected overdose on Saturday night.

  • 14 Jun 2020