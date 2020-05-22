Media player
Tamworth fruit farm turns into a drive-thru for lockdown
One of the annual traditions for many people is going to pick their own strawberries from a farm.
But social distancing due the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to that for the time being.
So staff at Manor Farm Fruits in Tamworth, Staffordshire, have come up with an innovative way of ensuring they can still sell their fresh fruit direct to the public. They've set up a drive-thru.
22 May 2020
