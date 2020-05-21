Swimmers' joy at their first socially distanced dip
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Swimmers' joy as Tamworth quarry reopens

Swimmers film their return to the water where strict social distancing measures are in place.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 May 2020