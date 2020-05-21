Swimmers' joy at their first socially distanced dip
Video

Coronavirus: Swimmers' joy as Tamworth quarry reopens

The water may have only been 14C but swimmers were more than happy to take a dip at Dosthill Quarry.

The open water swimming venue in Tamworth reopened after the government relaxed restrictions on some outdoor activities.

Strict rules are in place however and people have to pre-book their swim online. Only 10 are allowed in at any one time to the three-acre lake.

