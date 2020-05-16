Lockdown hits nephew's 11,000-mile war grave trip

Video

The nephew of a New Zealand soldier who died in England during World War One travelled halfway around the world to pay his respects - only for his plans to be scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Geoff McMillan, 78, intended to lay a wreath at the grave of his uncle Charlie at Cannock Chase War Cemetery in Staffordshire.

He arrived in the UK in February and within weeks was caught up in lockdown in Somerset, preventing him from journeying to the site where annual Anzac Day commemorations were cancelled.

Step forward a war historian whom Mr McMillan met on previous visits to the grave. His actions have meant the around-the-world venture did not come to nothing.

