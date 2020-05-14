M6 Toll workers line roadside for final journey

Video

An M6 Toll worker said her final goodbye to colleagues who were unable to attend her funeral because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marie Allport's funeral cortege drove along the toll road from the Cannock Orbital to T4 and colleagues lined the road at the junction.

The 51-year-old from Burntwood, in Staffordshire, died of pancreatic cancer in April. She had been diagnosed in March but her treatment was delayed because of coronavirus.

Pictures courtesy of MDB Images.