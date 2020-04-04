Postmen pals first class singing video

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Postmen pals kept apart by coronavirus make video
Two postmen, separated from workmates and customers by social distancing restrictions, decided to try and cheer people up.
Nigel Maycock from Leek in Staffordshire and Andy Birch decided they could bring the community closer together by singing Close To You by The Carpenters - even though they were in separate locations.
Mr Layock said he hoped it would bring a bit of cheer to the town.
-
04 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-52157908/postmen-pals-kept-apart-by-coronavirus-make-videoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window