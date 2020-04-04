Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Garden goals getting pro-commentary
Children who play football in their gardens have earned a moment in the sun thanks to Port Vale Football Club and BBC Radio Stoke.
The club's community scheme, The Port Vale Foundation Trust asked families to send them clips of youngsters playing football during the coronavirus outbreak which has confined many people to their home.
The commentary was added by BBC Radio Stoke commentator, Phil Bowers.
-
04 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-52152335/coronavirus-garden-goals-getting-pro-commentaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window