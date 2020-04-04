The crowd roars for back yard football kids
Video

Coronavirus: Garden goals getting pro-commentary

Children who play football in their gardens have earned a moment in the sun thanks to Port Vale Football Club and BBC Radio Stoke.

The club's community scheme, The Port Vale Foundation Trust asked families to send them clips of youngsters playing football during the coronavirus outbreak which has confined many people to their home.

The commentary was added by BBC Radio Stoke commentator, Phil Bowers.

  • 04 Apr 2020