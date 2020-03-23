Birthday surprise for self-isolating Nanny Trish

Birthday surprise for self-isolating gran
Self-isolating Nanny Trish thought she would be spending her birthday alone.

She had planned to open her two birthday cards at separate points of the day, to drag the day out.

Her daughter, Lisa Mahon, told BBC reporter Catherine Mackie she had been very sad about the whole thing.

But she had not reckoned on her children and neighbours in Cannock, West Midlands, getting into the party spirit.

  • 23 Mar 2020