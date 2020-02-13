Huge piles of illegal waste dumped in warehouse

Video

The owners of a warehouse are facing a clean-up bill of nearly £1m after thousands of tonnes of illegal waste were dumped there.

More than 5,000 tonnes was left at the site in Staffordshire by a company the landowners thought was a legitimate firm.

BBC research has found the number of incidents of large-scale fly-tipping has more than doubled since 2012.

Marc Lidderth, from the Environment Agency, which is investigating the Staffordshire case, blamed organised criminal gangs and added cases were "becoming very complex".