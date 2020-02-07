'Don't come back a hero, come back alive'

Video

Jean Galbraith and Lynda Salt are intensely proud of their sons, who both serve in the 2nd Battalion, Mercian Regiment.

But like many mothers of service personnel they live with constant fear that results in sleepless nights and sometimes being brought to tears.

L/Cpl Archie Galbraith, from Stoke-on-Trent, and L/Cpl Tony Salt, of Lichfield, have recently been on exercise in Jordan.

In a message to his mother, L/Cpl Salt told her to, "chill out" and "knock all the worrying on the head."

Video journalist: Louise Brierley