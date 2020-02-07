'Don't come back a hero, come back alive'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum's fears over army sons thousands of miles from home
Jean Galbraith and Lynda Salt are intensely proud of their sons, who both serve in the 2nd Battalion, Mercian Regiment.
But like many mothers of service personnel they live with constant fear that results in sleepless nights and sometimes being brought to tears.
L/Cpl Archie Galbraith, from Stoke-on-Trent, and L/Cpl Tony Salt, of Lichfield, have recently been on exercise in Jordan.
In a message to his mother, L/Cpl Salt told her to, "chill out" and "knock all the worrying on the head."
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-51392481/mum-s-fears-over-army-sons-thousands-of-miles-from-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window