Paramedic speaks up over PTSD
Paramedic speaks out after suffering PTSD

A Staffordshire paramedic who suffered mental health problems for years is encouraging colleagues to talk about their problems.

John Millard was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following a call-out to the deaths of two young children.

Last year, a survey by the mental health charity Mind estimated nearly two thirds of emergency services workers have suffered some form of mental health problem.

  • 17 Jan 2020
