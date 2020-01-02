'She's literally danced her foot off'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'She's literally danced her foot off'

Amelia loves to perform - so much so that she needs a new prosthetic leg.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Jan 2020