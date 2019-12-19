Stormzy's love for rapping nativity stars

Media player
Stormzy's love for Stoke-on-Trent rapping nativity stars
Stormzy has praised a school in Stoke-on-Trent for the reworking of his hit Blinded By Your Grace in their nativity play.
The children at Belgrave St Bartholomew's Academy tweeted the rapper the new version of the song and he retweeted saying they "smashed it".
The school has now invited him along to see a performance for himself.
19 Dec 2019
