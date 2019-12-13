'Jeremy Corbyn has nearly broken our party'

Video

Ruth Smeeth, the former MP for Stoke-on-Trent North has called Jeremy Corbyn a "disgrace" following the heavy losses suffered by Labour.

She lost her seat to Conservative Jonathan Gulbis who took 20,974 votes to her 14,688.

Ms Smeeth criticised Mr Corbyn's actions and inaction on anti-semitism and said, "he should be looking at himself in the mirror and deciding whether he is a racist".

In his latest interview he said: "I inherited a system that didn’t work in the Labour Party on anti-Semitism. I introduced the rule changes necessary to deal with it".

"But I think anti-Semitism is an absolute evil curse within our society and I would always condemn it."