Black Friday boost for children's charity
Thousands of shoppers have descended on a warehouse in Cannock looking for Black Friday bargains with high street names selling stock for as little as 50p.

The event, at a 10,000 sqft warehouse, was organised by Newlife, the charity for disabled children. It's hoping to raise £100,000.

The unwanted stock was donated free by 200 fashion chains.

  • 29 Nov 2019
