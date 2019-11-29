Black Friday boost for children's charity

Media player
Black Friday 50p bargains boost for children's charity
Thousands of shoppers have descended on a warehouse in Cannock looking for Black Friday bargains with high street names selling stock for as little as 50p.
The event, at a 10,000 sqft warehouse, was organised by Newlife, the charity for disabled children. It's hoping to raise £100,000.
The unwanted stock was donated free by 200 fashion chains.
29 Nov 2019
