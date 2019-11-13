Sexting ex-MP's wife stands in his former seat

Video

The estranged wife of a former Tory MP, who sent thousands of sexual messages to two women, has been selected as the candidate for his seat.

Andrew Griffiths, 49, who is standing down from frontline politics, has said he is backing his wife Kate.

She was selected as the Tory candidate for Burton on Thursday.

However, Mrs Griffiths said she was divorcing her husband, and had not sought, and does not accept, his offer of political support.