Teen instagrammers open up on mental health

Video

Two teenagers have set up an online initiative hoping to persuade more young people to talk openly about mental health.

Harry Johnson, 19, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Samuel Starmer, 17, from Congleton, run The Compassion Initiative via social media platforms.

Harry, who presents the videos, said setting up the programme had helped to save his life.

Filmed by Ben Moore

Edited by Catherine Mackie