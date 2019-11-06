'The laws on assisted dying must change'

Media player
Daughter calls for change in laws on assisted dying
The daughter of a woman cleared of murdering her terminally ill husband has called for a change in laws on assisted dying.
A jury cleared Mavis Eccleston, 80, formerly of Huntington, near Cannock, Staffordshire, of the murder and manslaughter of her husband Dennis, 81, in September.
The couple's daughter Joy Munns said her mother "should never have been charged with murder".
Opponents say the case "does not justify a change in the law".
06 Nov 2019
