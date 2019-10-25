Video

A mother filmed her daughter's emotional reaction to hearing a life-extending cystic fibrosis drug will be available on the NHS in England.

Beth Finn, who lives near Tamworth, in Staffordshire, posted the video of 13-year-old Isabelle on Twitter, where it has been watched tens of thousands of times. Isabelle hugs her cousin after learning the good news.

NHS England reached a deal with Orkambi manufacturers Vertex Pharmaceuticals after months of talks. Patients should be able to get the drug within 30 days.

The drug improves lung function, reduces breathing difficulties and can be given to children as young as two.

About 5,000 patients in England are expected to benefit.