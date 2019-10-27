Mouth-painting artist illustrates first book

Media player
Artist illustrates children's book using only his mouth
Ian Parker has spent two years painting 35 illustrations for a children's book using just his mouth.
The artist, from Stoke-on-Trent, was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), a condition that rendered him with permanently unusable limbs.
Danny's Dream is inspired by the achievements of disabled athletes competing at the Paralympics.
Ian Parker is a member of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, which has almost 800 members worldwide.
Video journalist: Kevin Reide
27 Oct 2019
