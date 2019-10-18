Campaign under way to save indoor skate park

Media player
Fundraising campaign to save Hanley indoor skate park
A campaign is under way to save an indoor skate park in Stoke-on-Trent.
The Unit 1 Park Works, in Hanley, needs to raise more than £22,000 after the centre's owner announced a rent rise.
Skaters are hoping a local business can support the skate park with a sponsorship deal.
This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the city's people to tell the stories that matter to them.
18 Oct 2019
