Video

A fashion designer who opened an alternative dress shop says it's important that people "dare to be different".

Serenity Mason runs Vault of Serenity at Tunstall Market in Stoke-on-Trent.

The 23-year-old admits the first year of business has been a "rollercoaster".

She has been supported by the Prince's Trust, which provided business mentoring and financial support.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.

Video journalist: John Bray