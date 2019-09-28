'It's fatal - people lose lives through debt'

Media player
We Are Stoke-on-Trent: The businessman who lost it all
Malcolm Mycock was once a successful businessman who spent too much money.
As debts mounted, he turned to alcohol and was eventually declared bankrupt.
Now he's a vicar who tells people in financial trouble that debt is not the end of their story.
He's based in Stoke-on-Trent where one in every 200 adults became insolvent in 2018 - the highest rate in England and Wales.
This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the city's people to tell the stories that matter to them.
28 Sep 2019
