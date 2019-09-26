'Fed up of Stoke-on-Trent's buses'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We Are Stoke-on-Trent: Residents' bus frustration
Buses in Stoke-on-Trent do not run late enough, are unpredictable and too expensive, according to many people who have contacted the BBC as it spends a week in the city.
Passenger Stephanie Mountford, 58, said she does not have a bus service to get home after she finishes work at six o'clock.
A Stoke-on-Trent City Council spokesman it is "in the process of creating a plan to deliver a better public transport provision, working with bus operators".
This video was created as part of We are Stoke-on-Trent, a BBC project with the people of the city to tell us the stories which matter to them.
-
26 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-49833210/we-are-stoke-on-trent-residents-bus-frustrationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window