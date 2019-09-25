'My degree is not just riding rollercoasters'

Video

Staffordshire University might be one of the smallest in the UK, but it has some quirky degree courses.

One is theme park management. Undergraduates spend half of their time at Alton Towers whose owner Merlin Entertainments helped design the course.

The theme park industry is one of the fastest growing parts of the UK's leisure industry and students learn business management particular to the sector, as well as going on rollercoasters whenever they want.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.

Video journalist Ben Moore, reporter Lucas Yeomans