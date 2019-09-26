Meet the heavy metal drag queen

Video

Heavy metal fan Ash began doing drag two years ago after watching hit US show, RuPaul's Drag Race.

But the 27-year-old was worried how people would react to his drag persona - Maria Weaver Rose - on the metal scene in his home city of Stoke-on-Trent.

They loved it, leaving Ash keen to inspire people to "dress up and rock out".

