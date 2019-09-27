'I like looking after mummy, it's good'

Media player
We are Stoke-on-Trent: Three sisters caring for their mum
Sisters Alisha, Amelia and Bethany are like any other fun-loving schoolchildren.
There is, though, a major part of their life that sets them apart - they are young carers to their mother who has MS and epilepsy.
While the girls are assisted by their father, they need respite from their domestic tasks.
It is delivered by charity North Staffs Carers, which provides support to unpaid carers.
