'I like looking after mummy, it's good'

Video

Sisters Alisha, Amelia and Bethany are like any other fun-loving schoolchildren.

There is, though, a major part of their life that sets them apart - they are young carers to their mother who has MS and epilepsy.

While the girls are assisted by their father, they need respite from their domestic tasks.

It is delivered by charity North Staffs Carers, which provides support to unpaid carers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.